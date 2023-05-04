MDJM Ltd (MDJH) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. MDJM Ltd’s current trading price is -39.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 63.36%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.31 and $3.54 The company’s shares, which are part of the Real Estate sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.31 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 30000.0 over the last three months.

The stock of MDJM Ltd (MDJH) is currently priced at $2.14. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $2.42 after opening at $1.91. The day’s lowest price was $1.70 before the stock closed at $1.70.

The market performance of MDJM Ltd’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $3.54 on 08/02/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $1.31 on 04/10/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

MDJM Ltd (MDJH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 22.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.98M.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.6100, with a change in price of +0.4100. Similarly, MDJM Ltd recorded 29,138 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +23.70%.

MDJH Stock Stochastic Average

MDJM Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 71.59%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 71.59%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 49.74% and 43.73%, respectively.

MDJH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 41.72% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 15.68%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MDJH has fallen by 35.44%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 52.86%.