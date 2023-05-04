Matterport Inc. (MTTR) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Matterport Inc.’s current trading price is -68.97% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 3.59%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.23 and $7.45 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.12 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.71 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Matterport Inc. (MTTR) is $2.31. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $2.38 after an opening price of $2.23. The stock briefly fell to $2.20 before ending the session at $2.24.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Matterport Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $7.45 on 08/11/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $2.23 on 05/03/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -37.90% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 686.76M and boasts a workforce of 590 employees.

Matterport Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Matterport Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.89, with a change in price of -0.44. Similarly, Matterport Inc. recorded 2,926,597 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.00%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MTTR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

MTTR Stock Stochastic Average

Matterport Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 8.03%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 16.42%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 6.55% and 4.73%, respectively.

MTTR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -17.50% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -33.81%. The price of MTTR leaped by -15.38% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.35%.