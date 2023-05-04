MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -25.32% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.31%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $217.44 and $399.78 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.51 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.36 million over the last three months.

At present, MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) has a stock price of $298.56. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $316.07 after an opening price of $316.07. The day’s lowest price was $297.24, and it closed at $319.07.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $399.78 on 04/04/23 and the lowest value was $217.44 on 09/28/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -20.81% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.04B and boasts a workforce of 744 employees.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating MarketAxess Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 337.71, with a change in price of +23.42. Similarly, MarketAxess Holdings Inc. recorded 354,007 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.51%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MKTX stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

MKTX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 1.29%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 1.46%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 11.56% and 14.30%, respectively.

MKTX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 7.05%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 22.34%. Over the last 30 days, the price of MKTX has leaped by -23.28%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.86%.