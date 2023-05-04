Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Lightning eMotors Inc.’s current trading price is -96.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.33%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $2.91 and $98.60. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.55 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 89590.0 over the last 3 months.

At present, Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) has a stock price of $3.88. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $4.15 after an opening price of $3.18. The day’s lowest price was $3.09, and it closed at $3.18.

In terms of market performance, Lightning eMotors Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $98.60 on 05/04/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $2.91 on 05/02/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -80.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.06M and boasts a workforce of 268 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.84, with a change in price of -7.32. Similarly, Lightning eMotors Inc. recorded 101,419 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -65.36%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZEV stands at 1.15. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.15.

ZEV Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Lightning eMotors Inc. over the last 50 days is 8.05%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 24.31%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 11.11% and 8.52%, respectively.

ZEV Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -47.07%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -87.40%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ZEV has leaped by -32.62%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -14.20%.