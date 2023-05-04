Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Leslie’s Inc.’s current trading price is -48.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 4.45%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $10.12 and $20.48. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.27 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.28 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) is currently priced at $10.57. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $10.93 after opening at $10.48. The day’s lowest price was $10.38 before the stock closed at $10.50.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Leslie’s Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $20.48 on 05/05/22 and a low of $10.12 for the same time frame on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -34.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.90B and boasts a workforce of 4200 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.36, with a change in price of -1.82. Similarly, Leslie’s Inc. recorded 3,165,011 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -14.69%.

LESL Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Leslie’s Inc. over the last 50 days is 14.20%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 30.30%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 30.56% and 36.20%, respectively.

LESL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -13.43% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -24.72%. Over the past 30 days, the price of LESL has leaped by -3.65%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.57%.