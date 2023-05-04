LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s current trading price is 11.90% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 64.64%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $38.32 and $56.38. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 0.52 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 90210.0 over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) is $63.09. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $63.95 after opening at $59.00. The stock touched a low of $57.31 before closing at $54.75.

LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $56.38 on 05/03/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $38.32 on 05/09/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 30.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.39B and boasts a workforce of 591 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 49.28, with a change in price of +17.32. Similarly, LeMaitre Vascular Inc. recorded 89,060 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +37.84%.

How LMAT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LMAT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

LMAT Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for LeMaitre Vascular Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 94.85%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 93.75%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 88.45% and 81.57%, respectively.

LMAT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 37.09%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 45.37%. The price of LMAT fallen by 22.84% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 16.83%.