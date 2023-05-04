KORE Group Holdings Inc. (KORE) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. KORE Group Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -77.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.26%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.06 and $5.35. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.48 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 99700.0 over the last 3 months.

The stock price for KORE Group Holdings Inc. (KORE) currently stands at $1.19. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $1.25 after starting at $1.12. The stock’s lowest price was $1.12 before closing at $1.14.

In terms of market performance, KORE Group Holdings Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $5.35 on 05/05/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $1.06 on 03/28/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

KORE Group Holdings Inc. (KORE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -51.43% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 84.38M and boasts a workforce of 595 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5711, with a change in price of -0.9100. Similarly, KORE Group Holdings Inc. recorded 137,708 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -43.33%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KORE stands at 2.32. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.29.

KORE Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for KORE Group Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is 13.83%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 50.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 31.94% and 31.35%, respectively.

KORE Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -5.56%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -63.04%. The price of KORE leaped by 0.00% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.85%.