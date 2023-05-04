KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. KKR & Co. Inc.’s current trading price is -15.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.84%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $41.77 and $60.53 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.15 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 3.01 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) is $51.31. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $52.63 after an opening price of $51.46. The stock briefly fell to $50.95 before ending the session at $51.22.

In terms of market performance, KKR & Co. Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $60.53 on 02/08/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $41.77 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 42.76B and boasts a workforce of 4150 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 52.21, with a change in price of +3.96. Similarly, KKR & Co. Inc. recorded 3,004,657 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.36%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KKR stands at 2.58. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.57.

KKR Stock Stochastic Average

KKR & Co. Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 38.77%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 43.20%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 54.46% and 61.89%, respectively.

KKR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price gain of 10.53% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 5.51%. The price of KKR leaped by -1.19% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 2.01%.