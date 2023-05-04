Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Johnson Controls International plc’s current trading price is -15.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.57%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $45.52 and $69.60. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.48 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.78 million over the last 3 months.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) stock is currently valued at $58.98. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $60.45 after opening at $60.19. The stock briefly dropped to $58.80 before ultimately closing at $59.89.

Johnson Controls International plc saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $69.60 on 01/31/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $45.52 on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 40.21B and boasts a workforce of 102000 employees.

Johnson Controls International plc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Johnson Controls International plc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 62.84, with a change in price of -7.41. Similarly, Johnson Controls International plc recorded 3,606,967 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.16%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JCI stands at 0.61. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.49.

JCI Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Johnson Controls International plc over the last 50 days is 36.76%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 73.38%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 81.51% and 83.15%, respectively.

JCI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -7.84%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 1.97%. The price of JCI decreased -2.35% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.95%.