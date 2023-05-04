JFrog Ltd.: A Year of Highs, Lows, and Market Resilience

The stock price for JFrog Ltd. (FROG) currently stands at $20.63. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $18.38 after starting at $18.25. The stock’s lowest price was $17.11 before closing at $17.70.

JFrog Ltd. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $27.96 on 02/02/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $16.36 on 05/12/22.

52-week price history of FROG Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. JFrog Ltd.’s current trading price is -26.22% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.13%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $16.36 to $27.96. In the Technology sector, the JFrog Ltd.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.17 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.79 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -25.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.86B and boasts a workforce of 1300 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 21.68, with a change in price of -1.70. Similarly, JFrog Ltd. recorded 734,414 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.50%.

Examining FROG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FROG stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

FROG Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for JFrog Ltd. over the last 50 days is 59.75%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 85.21%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 34.23% and 19.51%, respectively.

FROG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -3.28%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -16.65%. The price of FROG fallen by 3.88% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.78%.