International Seaways Inc. (INSW) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. International Seaways Inc.’s current trading price is -27.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 121.01%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $16.76 and $51.14. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.58 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 0.7 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for International Seaways Inc. (INSW) is $37.04. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $39.15 after an opening price of $39.04. The stock briefly fell to $36.92 before ending the session at $39.03.

International Seaways Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $51.14 on 03/03/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $16.76 on 07/06/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.84B and boasts a workforce of 1800 employees.

International Seaways Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating International Seaways Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 41.15, with a change in price of -0.74. Similarly, International Seaways Inc. recorded 628,261 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.96%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for INSW stands at 0.72. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.58.

INSW Stock Stochastic Average

Today, International Seaways Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 0.73%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 1.86%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 24.03% and 34.94% respectively.

INSW Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price gain of 4.18% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -6.77%. The price of INSW leaped by -4.90% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -9.10%.