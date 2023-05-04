IBN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio at 0.94: What It Means for ICICI Bank Limited’s Future

Currently, the stock price of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is $22.54. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $22.74 after opening at $22.53. The stock touched a low of $22.46 before closing at $22.47.

ICICI Bank Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $23.75 on 11/30/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $17.07 on 06/16/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of IBN Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. ICICI Bank Limited’s current trading price is -5.09% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.04%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $17.07 and $23.75. The Financial sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.73 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 5.25 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 77.74B and boasts a workforce of 103010 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For ICICI Bank Limited

As of right now, 41 analysts are rating ICICI Bank Limited as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 21.33, with a change in price of -0.15. Similarly, ICICI Bank Limited recorded 6,441,188 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.66%.

IBN Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IBN stands at 0.94. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.94.

IBN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of ICICI Bank Limited over the past 50 days is 91.69%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 81.99%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 84.27% and 90.42%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

IBN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 2.97%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 2.27%. The price of IBN fallen by 4.21% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.17%.