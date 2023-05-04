HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. HDFC Bank Limited’s current trading price is -3.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.59%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $50.61 and $71.76. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.41 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.33 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) is currently priced at $69.13. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $70.43 after opening at $69.88. The day’s lowest price was $69.45 before the stock closed at $69.50.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

HDFC Bank Limited experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $71.76 on 01/24/23 and the lowest value was $50.61 on 05/09/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 114.28B and boasts a workforce of 129341 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 67.65, with a change in price of +0.90. Similarly, HDFC Bank Limited recorded 1,336,415 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.32%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HDB stands at 0.62. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.62.

HDB Stock Stochastic Average

Today, HDFC Bank Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 76.83%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 37.50%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 52.16% and 61.94% respectively.

HDB Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 1.05% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 9.45%. Over the past 30 days, the price of HDB has fallen by 3.24%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.68%.