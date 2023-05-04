Harsco Corporation Inc. (HSC) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 24.32%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 47.83%. The price of HSC increased 12.52% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 17.95%.

Harsco Corporation (HSC) stock is currently valued at $7.82. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $8.39 after opening at $7.55. The stock briefly dropped to $7.55 before ultimately closing at $6.69.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Harsco Corporation experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $9.26 on 05/05/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $3.73 on 09/30/22.

52-week price history of HSC Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Harsco Corporation’s current trading price is -15.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 109.65%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$3.73 and $9.26. The Harsco Corporation’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 1.64 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.59 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Harsco Corporation (HSC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 617.15M and boasts a workforce of 12000 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.18, with a change in price of +0.59. Similarly, Harsco Corporation recorded 554,881 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.16%.

HSC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HSC stands at 2.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.35.

HSC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Harsco Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 61.64%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 73.91%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 71.18% and 75.16%, respectively.