GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. GT Biopharma Inc.’s current trading price is -90.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -12.38%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.34 and $3.29 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.63 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.12 million over the last three months.

The stock price for GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) currently stands at $0.30. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.36 after starting at $0.36. The stock’s lowest price was $0.2851 before closing at $0.34.

GT Biopharma Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $3.29 on 06/24/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.34 on 05/03/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -62.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.98M and boasts a workforce of 2 employees.

GT Biopharma Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating GT Biopharma Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7649, with a change in price of -1.1320. Similarly, GT Biopharma Inc. recorded 112,328 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -79.16%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GTBP stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

GTBP Stock Stochastic Average

GT Biopharma Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 2.72%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 4.10%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 5.83% and 9.84%, respectively.

GTBP Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -66.35%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -83.98%. The price of GTBP leaped by -45.55% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -19.46%.