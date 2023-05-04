Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s current trading price is -45.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 365.48%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.64 and $5.49. The company, active in the Consumer Defensive sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.8 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 4.0 million observed over the last three months.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has a current stock price of $2.98. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $3.14 after opening at $3.14. The stock’s low for the day was $2.97, and it eventually closed at $3.15.

Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $5.49 on 03/07/23, with the lowest value being $0.64 on 11/01/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has experienced a quarterly decline of -29.22% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 723.37M and boasts a workforce of 4002 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.62, with a change in price of +1.50. Similarly, Gaotu Techedu Inc. recorded 5,849,216 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +101.35%.

How GOTU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GOTU stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

GOTU Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Gaotu Techedu Inc. over the last 50 days is at 0.40%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 0.90%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 15.00% and 18.48%, respectively.

GOTU Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 26.27% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 350.90%. The price of GOTU leaped by -29.22% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -4.18%.