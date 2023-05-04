Frontline plc (FRO) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Frontline plc’s current trading price is -24.09% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 95.72%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $7.48 and $19.29 The company’s shares, which are part of the Energy sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.29 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.96 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Frontline plc (FRO) is $14.64. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $15.135 after an opening price of $15.06. The stock briefly fell to $14.69 before ending the session at $14.89.

Frontline plc saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $19.29 on 03/01/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $7.48 on 05/12/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Frontline plc (FRO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.30B and boasts a workforce of 79 employees.

Frontline plc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Frontline plc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.28, with a change in price of +1.66. Similarly, Frontline plc recorded 3,801,428 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.75%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FRO stands at 1.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.93.

FRO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Frontline plc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 4.76%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 8.32%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 12.89% and 21.47%, respectively.

FRO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 20.59% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 10.74%. The price of FRO leaped by -2.14% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -5.00%.