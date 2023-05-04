Home  »  Stock   »  First BanCorp. (FBP) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lo...

First BanCorp. (FBP) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. First BanCorp.’s current trading price is -34.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1.22%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $10.69 and $16.40 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.84 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.51 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for First BanCorp. (FBP) is $10.82. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $11.40 after an opening price of $11.16. The stock briefly fell to $10.72 before ending the session at $10.79.

First BanCorp. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $16.40 on 08/16/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $10.69 on 05/04/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

First BanCorp. (FBP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -24.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.93B and boasts a workforce of 3133 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.70, with a change in price of -2.96. Similarly, First BanCorp. recorded 1,484,192 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -21.63%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FBP stands at 0.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.14.

FBP Stock Stochastic Average

First BanCorp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 12.33%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 33.08%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 22.81% and 41.70%, respectively.

FBP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -14.94% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -30.60%. The price of FBP leaped by -2.96% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -7.20%.

