EVgo Inc.’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) current stock price is $5.90. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $6.03 after opening at $5.46. The stock’s lowest point was $5.42 before it closed at $5.47.

EVgo Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $12.65 on 08/16/22, and the lowest price during that time was $3.64, recorded on 01/06/23.

52-week price history of EVGO Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. EVgo Inc.’s current trading price is -53.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 62.09%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $3.64 and $12.65. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.42 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.94 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.60B and boasts a workforce of 292 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.78, with a change in price of +0.16. Similarly, EVgo Inc. recorded 2,480,145 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.79%.

EVGO Stock Stochastic Average

EVgo Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 24.42%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 26.97%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 9.58% and 7.54%, respectively.

EVGO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 31.99%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -20.38%. The price of EVGO decreased -18.06% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.34%.