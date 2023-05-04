Embraer S.A.’s Shares Reel: 2.38% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 2.75B Market Cap

The stock price for Embraer S.A. (ERJ) currently stands at $13.35. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $15.22 after starting at $15.22. The stock’s lowest price was $14.86 before closing at $14.86.

The market performance of Embraer S.A.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $16.75 on 04/14/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $7.91 on 07/14/22.

52-week price history of ERJ Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Embraer S.A.’s current trading price is -20.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 68.77%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $7.91 and $16.75. In the Industrials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.94 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.57 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.75B and boasts a workforce of 18873 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.46, with a change in price of +3.13. Similarly, Embraer S.A. recorded 1,511,733 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +30.75%.

Examining ERJ’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ERJ stands at 1.28. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.15.

ERJ Stock Stochastic Average

Embraer S.A.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 24.40%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 0.86%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 12.57% and 18.95%, respectively.

ERJ Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 22.14%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 24.77%. The price of ERJ leaped by -18.35% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -12.86%.