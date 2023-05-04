EGBN’s Stock Dilemma: Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s Market Performance and Outlook

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) stock is currently valued at $20.97. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $22.69 after opening at $22.11. The stock briefly dropped to $20.8801 before ultimately closing at $22.08.

Eagle Bancorp Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $52.07 on 05/04/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $21.65 on 05/03/23.

52-week price history of EGBN Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s current trading price is -59.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -3.14%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $21.65 and $52.07. In the Financial sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.64 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.3 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -56.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 631.20M and boasts a workforce of 496 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 39.84, with a change in price of -23.57. Similarly, Eagle Bancorp Inc. recorded 270,925 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -52.92%.

Examining EGBN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EGBN stands at 0.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.06.

EGBN Stock Stochastic Average

Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 0.37%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 0.76%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 2.08% and 3.98%, respectively.

EGBN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -52.42%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -53.69%. The price of EGBN decreased -37.16% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -13.95%.