Delek US Holdings Inc. Inc. (DK) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -26.63% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -33.21%. Over the past 30 days, the price of DK has leaped by -14.80%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.52%.

The stock of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is currently priced at $19.81. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $20.635 after opening at $20.26. The day’s lowest price was $19.40 before the stock closed at $20.43.

Delek US Holdings Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $35.45 on 11/22/22 and the lowest value was $20.23 on 05/03/23.

52-week price history of DK Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Delek US Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -44.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -2.08%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$20.23 and $35.45. The Delek US Holdings Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Energy, saw a trading volume of around 2.52 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.64 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -25.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.31B and boasts a workforce of 3746 employees.

Delek US Holdings Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Delek US Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 24.73, with a change in price of -6.72. Similarly, Delek US Holdings Inc. recorded 1,556,166 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -25.33%.

DK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DK stands at 3.24. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.16.

DK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Delek US Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 5.06%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 7.12%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 9.33% and 13.40%, respectively.