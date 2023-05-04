Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Conagra Brands Inc.’s current trading price is -7.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.81%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $31.01 and $41.30. The company, active in the Consumer Defensive sector, saw a trading volume of around 4.64 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 4.31 million observed over the last three months.

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) has a current stock price of $38.09. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $38.73 after opening at $38.69. The stock’s low for the day was $37.90, and it eventually closed at $38.45.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Conagra Brands Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $41.30 on 01/09/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $31.01 on 05/20/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 18.14B and boasts a workforce of 18000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Conagra Brands Inc.

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Conagra Brands Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 37.44, with a change in price of -0.14. Similarly, Conagra Brands Inc. recorded 4,348,040 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.37%.

How CAG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CAG stands at 1.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.91.

CAG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Conagra Brands Inc. over the past 50 days is 79.37%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 59.67%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 67.46% and 63.17%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CAG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -1.58% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 3.79%. The price of CAG fallen by 1.74% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.71%.