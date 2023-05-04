Company’s Banking Stock: Dissecting a -7.54% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid Growth

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) current stock price is $35.43. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $36.43 after opening at $36.24. The stock’s lowest point was $36.055 before it closed at $36.08.

British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $45.28 on 05/25/22, with the lowest value being $34.44 on 03/23/23.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of BTI Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s current trading price is -21.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 2.87%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $34.44 and $45.28. The Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.26 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 4.04 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.54% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 80.43B and boasts a workforce of 50397 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 37.75, with a change in price of -5.68. Similarly, British American Tobacco p.l.c. recorded 3,766,797 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.81%.

BTI Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BTI stands at 0.57. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.51.

BTI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of British American Tobacco p.l.c. over the last 50 days is at 22.87%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 14.12%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 34.84% and 51.43%, respectively.

BTI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -11.38%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -10.73%. The price of BTI increased 0.43% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.91%.