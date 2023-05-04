Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is 3.17% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 57.39%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $46.75 and $71.32 The company’s shares, which are part of the Communication Services sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.53 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.3 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) is $73.58. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $75.00 after an opening price of $71.29. The stock briefly fell to $70.625 before ending the session at $68.13.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $71.32 on 05/03/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $46.75 on 10/11/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.53B and boasts a workforce of 1076 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 63.75, with a change in price of +17.18. Similarly, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. recorded 292,946 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +30.46%.

CCOI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 90.81%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 87.77%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 80.90% and 80.81%, respectively.

CCOI Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 28.91% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 40.13%. The price of CCOI fallen by 16.48% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 10.70%.