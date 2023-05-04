Home  »  News   »  CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Stock: Navigating M...

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. CNO Financial Group Inc.’s current trading price is -18.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.59%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $16.56 and $26.35. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.32 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.96 million observed over the last three months.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) currently has a stock price of $21.46. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $23.14 after opening at $23.00. The lowest recorded price for the day was $21.41 before it closed at $22.66.

CNO Financial Group Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $26.35 on 02/23/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $16.56 on 07/14/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.81% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.41B and boasts a workforce of 3400 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for CNO Financial Group Inc.

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating CNO Financial Group Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 23.25, with a change in price of -1.17. Similarly, CNO Financial Group Inc. recorded 878,375 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.17%.

How CNO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CNO stands at 2.77. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.77.

CNO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of CNO Financial Group Inc. over the past 50 days is 21.19%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 43.91%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 76.41% and 80.10%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CNO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -6.08%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -2.72%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CNO has leaped by -4.62%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.94%.

