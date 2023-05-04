Clearwater Paper Corporation’s Mixed Bag: Down -30.78% in 6 Months, Down -8.01% in 30 Days

The stock of Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) is currently priced at $30.79. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $35.95 after opening at $35.02. The day’s lowest price was $29.93 before the stock closed at $36.29.

Clearwater Paper Corporation experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $46.48 on 08/16/22 and the lowest value was $30.95 on 05/03/23.

52-week price history of CLW Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Clearwater Paper Corporation’s current trading price is -33.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -0.52%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $30.95 to $46.48. In the Basic Materials sector, the Clearwater Paper Corporation’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.57 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.13 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) has experienced a quarterly decline of -20.54% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 509.57M and boasts a workforce of 3000 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 35.90, with a change in price of -8.63. Similarly, Clearwater Paper Corporation recorded 117,355 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -21.89%.

Examining CLW’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CLW stands at 0.99. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.99.

CLW Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Clearwater Paper Corporation over the last 50 days is 9.08%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 11.69%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 61.37% and 74.60%, respectively.

CLW Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant loss of -18.57% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -30.78%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CLW has leaped by -8.01%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -13.12%.