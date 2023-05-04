CHWY Stock Update: Chewy Inc.’s Banking’s Market Struggles and Potential Opportunities

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) has a current stock price of $32.04. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $32.70 after opening at $32.25. The stock’s low for the day was $31.25, and it eventually closed at $31.10.

Chewy Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $52.88 on 02/03/23, and the lowest price during that time was $22.22, recorded on 05/24/22.

52-week price history of CHWY Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Chewy Inc.’s current trading price is -39.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.19%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $22.22 and $52.88. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 4.3 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 4.21 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -31.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.88B and boasts a workforce of 19400 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Chewy Inc.

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating Chewy Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 39.52, with a change in price of -9.19. Similarly, Chewy Inc. recorded 4,170,498 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -22.29%.

CHWY Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CHWY stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CHWY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Chewy Inc. over the past 50 days is 14.42%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 27.73%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 16.04% and 10.69%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CHWY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -13.59% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -17.27%. The price of CHWY leaped by -13.73% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 3.35%.