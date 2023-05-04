Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s current trading price is -26.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.27%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $43.23 and $79.66. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.41 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.26 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) is $58.91. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $64.45 after opening at $62.72. The stock touched a low of $61.85 before closing at $62.61.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $79.66 on 02/09/23, and the lowest price during that time was $43.23, recorded on 06/16/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -24.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.61B and boasts a workforce of 8526 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 68.96, with a change in price of -6.39. Similarly, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. recorded 1,274,033 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.71%.

How CDAY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CDAY stands at 0.58. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.58.

CDAY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. over the past 50 days is 0.48%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 0.77%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 6.10% and 11.87%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CDAY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -8.17%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -9.99%. The price of CDAY leaped by -18.76% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.71%.