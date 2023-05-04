BorgWarner Inc. Inc. (BWA) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 5.48% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 13.79%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BWA has leaped by -10.49%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.88%.

The stock of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) is currently priced at $42.46. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $47.63 after opening at $47.06. The day’s lowest price was $46.45 before the stock closed at $46.46.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BorgWarner Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $51.14 on 03/03/23 and the lowest value was $31.14 on 09/29/22.

52-week price history of BWA Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. BorgWarner Inc.’s current trading price is -16.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.34%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$31.14 and $51.14. The BorgWarner Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 2.95 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 2.13 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.75B and boasts a workforce of 52700 employees.

BorgWarner Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating BorgWarner Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 46.21, with a change in price of +1.89. Similarly, BorgWarner Inc. recorded 1,947,364 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.64%.

BWA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BWA stands at 0.59. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.58.

BWA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, BorgWarner Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 6.59%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 8.08%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 22.62% and 37.42%, respectively.