Blue Apron Holdings Inc.: Buy, Hold, or Sell? Analysts Weigh In Amid Market Challenges

The stock price for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) currently stands at $0.61. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.63 after starting at $0.53. The stock’s lowest price was $0.53 before closing at $0.54.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $8.22 on 09/09/22 and a low of $0.47 for the same time frame on 04/26/23.

52-week price history of APRN Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -92.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.33%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.47 and $8.22. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.62 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.17 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -40.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 40.28M and boasts a workforce of 1549 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Blue Apron Holdings Inc.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Blue Apron Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8221, with a change in price of -0.1495. Similarly, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. recorded 5,564,429 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.67%.

Examining APRN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for APRN stands at 0.82. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

APRN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 28.35%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 58.28%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 41.56% and 35.82%, respectively.

APRN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -26.42%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -74.66%. The price of APRN leaped by -11.56% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.64%.