BIDU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio at 0.37: What It Means for Baidu Inc.’s Future

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) stock is currently valued at $120.42. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $117.82 after opening at $116.57. The stock briefly dropped to $115.74 before ultimately closing at $116.69.

The market performance of Baidu Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $160.88 on 02/07/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $73.58 on 10/24/22.

52-week price history of BIDU Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Baidu Inc.’s current trading price is -25.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 63.66%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $73.58 and $160.88. In the Communication Services sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.17 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.74 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) has experienced a quarterly decline of -20.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 40.07B and boasts a workforce of 41300 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Baidu Inc.

As of right now, 37 analysts are rating Baidu Inc. as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 134.86, with a change in price of +0.30. Similarly, Baidu Inc. recorded 3,510,914 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.25%.

Examining BIDU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BIDU stands at 0.37. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.28.

BIDU Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Baidu Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 10.92%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 16.02%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 7.74% and 8.31%, respectively.

BIDU Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 5.28%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 53.93%. The price of BIDU decreased -18.95% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.65%.