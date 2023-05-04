Bank OZK (OZK) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Bank OZK’s current trading price is -32.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 5.91%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $31.48 and $49.52. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.08 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.96 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Bank OZK (OZK) is currently priced at $33.34. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $34.36 after opening at $33.50. The day’s lowest price was $33.24 before the stock closed at $33.30.

Bank OZK experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $49.52 on 02/03/23 and the lowest value was $31.48 on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Bank OZK (OZK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -28.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.18B and boasts a workforce of 2646 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 40.00, with a change in price of -8.96. Similarly, Bank OZK recorded 1,581,496 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -21.18%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OZK stands at 0.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.11.

OZK Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Bank OZK’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 12.00%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 27.39%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 32.75% and 42.57% respectively.

OZK Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -16.77% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -22.43%. Over the past 30 days, the price of OZK has leaped by -1.85%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.88%.