AXON’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 33.12% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 51.87%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AXON has leaped by -2.86%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.20%.

The current stock price for Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) is $220.88. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $229.95 after opening at $220.83. It dipped to a low of $220.16 before ultimately closing at $220.22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Axon Enterprise Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $229.00 on 05/03/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $82.49 on 05/12/22.

52-week price history of AXON Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Axon Enterprise Inc.’s current trading price is -3.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 167.75%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $82.49 and $229.00. The shares of the Industrials sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 17.75 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.79 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.34% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 16.69B and boasts a workforce of 2821 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Axon Enterprise Inc.

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Axon Enterprise Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 199.10, with a change in price of +50.72. Similarly, Axon Enterprise Inc. recorded 872,636 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +29.81%.

AXON’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AXON stands at 0.53. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.53.

AXON Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Axon Enterprise Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 77.06%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 59.20%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 52.28% and 37.74%, respectively.