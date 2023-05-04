Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -17.08% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 74.10%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $23.09 and $48.48. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.54 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.13 million over the last 3 months.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) stock is currently valued at $40.20. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $40.70 after opening at $37.49. The stock briefly dropped to $36.93 before ultimately closing at $35.38.

In terms of market performance, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $48.48 on 08/15/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $23.09 on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.30B and boasts a workforce of 397 employees.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 31.84, with a change in price of +7.34. Similarly, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 1,102,327 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +22.34%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ARWR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ARWR Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 97.16%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 96.86%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 95.87% and 94.93% respectively.

ARWR Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -0.89%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 15.48%. The price of ARWR increased 57.28% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.18%.