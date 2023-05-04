ArcelorMittal S.A.: Navigating a Turbulent Year, Up -20.74% from 52-Week Low

The stock of ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) is currently priced at $26.76. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $28.49 after opening at $28.07. The day’s lowest price was $28.04 before the stock closed at $28.11.

The market performance of ArcelorMittal S.A.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $33.77 on 06/02/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $19.25 on 09/29/22.

52-week price history of MT Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. ArcelorMittal S.A.’s current trading price is -20.74% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.04%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $19.25 to $33.77. In the Basic Materials sector, the ArcelorMittal S.A.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.3 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.66 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.49B and boasts a workforce of 190000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for ArcelorMittal S.A.

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating ArcelorMittal S.A. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 29.01, with a change in price of -0.35. Similarly, ArcelorMittal S.A. recorded 2,420,524 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.29%.

Examining MT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MT stands at 0.22. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.17.

MT Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for ArcelorMittal S.A. over the last 50 days is 8.01%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 3.54%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 22.95% and 29.70%, respectively.

MT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 2.08% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 18.12%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MT has leaped by -6.61%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.36%.