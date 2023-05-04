Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Antero Midstream Corporation’s current trading price is -10.08% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.96%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $8.56 and $11.61 The company’s shares, which are part of the Energy sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.81 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.75 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) currently stands at $10.44. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $10.63 after starting at $10.46. The stock’s lowest price was $10.345 before closing at $10.53.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Antero Midstream Corporation experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $11.61 on 12/01/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $8.56 on 07/06/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.80B and boasts a workforce of 586 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.60, with a change in price of -0.21. Similarly, Antero Midstream Corporation recorded 2,890,991 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.97%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AM stands at 1.53. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.53.

AM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Antero Midstream Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 63.31%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 59.52%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 74.07% and 81.05%, respectively.

AM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -3.24%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -1.97%. The price of AM leaped by -2.25% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.53%.