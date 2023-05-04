AEye Inc.: A Comprehensive Look at the Stock’s Ups and Downs

AEye Inc. (LIDR) currently has a stock price of $0.17. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.186 after opening at $0.182. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.1688 before it closed at $0.18.

In terms of market performance, AEye Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $6.33 on 06/02/22, while the lowest value was $0.18 on 05/03/23.

52-week price history of LIDR Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. AEye Inc.’s current trading price is -97.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -3.87%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.18 and $6.33. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.97 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.23 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

AEye Inc. (LIDR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -75.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 30.35M and boasts a workforce of 160 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For AEye Inc.

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating AEye Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5174, with a change in price of -0.7420. Similarly, AEye Inc. recorded 1,080,141 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -81.22%.

LIDR Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LIDR stands at 0.09. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

LIDR Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for AEye Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 0.55%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 0.63%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 0.84% and 1.57%, respectively.

LIDR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -64.29%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -80.29%. Over the last 30 days, the price of LIDR has leaped by -39.47%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -17.54%.