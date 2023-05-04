AEM’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2023

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 16.50% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 32.36%. The price of AEM fallen by 9.37% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 7.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has a current stock price of $60.57. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $58.58 after opening at $58.24. The stock’s low for the day was $57.54, and it eventually closed at $58.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $60.25 on 05/04/23, and the lowest price during that time was $36.69, recorded on 09/26/22.

52-week price history of AEM Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s current trading price is 0.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 65.11%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $36.69 and $60.25. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 2.9 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 3.21 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 28.41B and boasts a workforce of 10125 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 52.69, with a change in price of +8.82. Similarly, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited recorded 2,992,080 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +17.04%.

AEM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AEM stands at 0.13. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.12.

AEM Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited over the last 50 days is presently at 97.34%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 92.61%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 80.14% and 72.73%, respectively.