Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Aemetis Inc.’s current trading price is -89.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -38.04%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.99 and $11.50 The company’s shares, which are part of the Energy sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.19 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.57 million over the last three months.

The stock of Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) is currently priced at $1.23. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $2.24 after opening at $2.06. The day’s lowest price was $2.03 before the stock closed at $2.17.

In terms of market performance, Aemetis Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $11.50 on 08/08/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $1.99 on 05/04/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -73.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 77.43M and boasts a workforce of 167 employees.

Aemetis Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Aemetis Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.41, with a change in price of -2.72. Similarly, Aemetis Inc. recorded 578,556 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -69.08%.

AMTX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Aemetis Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 1.55%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 3.57%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 20.89% and 22.35%, respectively.

AMTX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant loss of -68.94% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -82.96%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AMTX has leaped by -45.58%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -43.06%.