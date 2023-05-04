A Tale of Resilience: Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. Amid Stock Market Turbulence

Currently, the stock price of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) is $1.68. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $1.80 after opening at $1.52. The stock touched a low of $1.45 before closing at $1.39.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $1.78 on 05/03/23, and the lowest price during that time was $0.62, recorded on 07/01/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of AQST Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -5.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 171.84%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.62 and $1.78. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.47 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.3 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 90.93% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 89.02M and boasts a workforce of 130 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9615, with a change in price of +0.7900. Similarly, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. recorded 298,206 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +88.76%.

AQST Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 88.89%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 84.00%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 86.52% and 82.04%, respectively.

AQST Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 86.23%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 93.10%. The price of AQST fallen by 58.49% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 34.40%.