A Deep Dive into Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Stock Performance

The stock of Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is currently priced at $1.13. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $1.17 after opening at $1.14. The day’s lowest price was $1.12 before the stock closed at $1.19.

In terms of market performance, Silvergate Capital Corporation had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $131.93 on 05/04/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $1.10 on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of SI Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Silvergate Capital Corporation’s current trading price is -99.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 2.73%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $1.10 and $131.93. In the Financial sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.14 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 16.82 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -93.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 35.24M and boasts a workforce of 279 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.9509, with a change in price of -20.9500. Similarly, Silvergate Capital Corporation recorded 13,683,997 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -94.88%.

Examining SI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SI stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

SI Stock Stochastic Average

Silvergate Capital Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 0.19%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 2.53%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 7.70% and 11.56%, respectively.

SI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -93.51% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -98.01%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SI has leaped by -30.25%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -11.02%.