A Closer Look at Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) Stock Gains

The present stock price for Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) is $8.76. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $8.88 after an opening price of $7.82. The stock briefly fell to $7.82 before ending the session at $7.24.

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $9.02 on 02/02/23 and the lowest value was $4.03 on 10/14/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of CVGI Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Commercial Vehicle Group Inc.’s current trading price is -2.83% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 117.37%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $4.03 and $9.02. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.71 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.14 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 282.51M and boasts a workforce of 7600 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.38, with a change in price of +1.79. Similarly, Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. recorded 131,650 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +25.68%.

Examining CVGI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CVGI stands at 1.27. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.18.

CVGI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Commercial Vehicle Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 94.98%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 94.37%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 83.68% and 77.88%, respectively.

CVGI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 28.63% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 73.81%. The price of CVGI fallen by 17.43% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 26.22%.