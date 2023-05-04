3M Company Inc. (MMM) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -15.14%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -18.78%. The price of MMM decreased -0.47% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.38%.

3M Company (MMM) stock is currently valued at $101.77. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $104.60 after opening at $103.50. The stock briefly dropped to $102.6726 before ultimately closing at $102.83.

3M Company experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $154.66 on 05/10/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $100.16 on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of MMM Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. 3M Company’s current trading price is -34.20% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1.61%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$100.16 and $154.66. The 3M Company’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 1.03 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 3.36 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

3M Company (MMM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 56.23B and boasts a workforce of 92000 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 112.30, with a change in price of -24.79. Similarly, 3M Company recorded 3,376,352 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.67%.

MMM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MMM stands at 1.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.85.

MMM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, 3M Company’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 8.65%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 6.02%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 21.79% and 43.55%, respectively.