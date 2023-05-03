Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Yum! Brands Inc.’s current trading price is -4.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.90%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $103.96 and $143.24. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.43 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 1.55 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is $137.13. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $143.245 after opening at $142.15. The stock touched a low of $140.955 before closing at $142.90.

Yum! Brands Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $143.24 on 05/02/23, and the lowest price during that time was $103.96, recorded on 10/13/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 39.80B and boasts a workforce of 23000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Yum! Brands Inc.

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Yum! Brands Inc. as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 16 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 130.45, with a change in price of +9.02. Similarly, Yum! Brands Inc. recorded 1,538,752 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.03%.

YUM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Yum! Brands Inc. over the past 50 days is 69.41%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 52.72%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 82.50% and 92.47%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

YUM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 7.07%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 15.97%. The price of YUM fallen by 2.94% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.64%.