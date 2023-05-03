The Significance of Moving Averages in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. Inc. (SOLO) Price Performance

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -3.93%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -46.79%. The price of SOLO increased 11.67% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 14.06%.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) stock is currently valued at $0.58. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.58 after opening at $0.4998. The stock briefly dropped to $0.486 before ultimately closing at $0.49.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $1.93 on 05/04/22 and the lowest value was $0.44 on 03/29/23.

52-week price history of SOLO Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s current trading price is -69.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.82%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.44 and $1.93. The trading volume for the Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares reached about 1.22 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.73 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -49.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 70.05M and boasts a workforce of 216 employees.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7523, with a change in price of -0.4700. Similarly, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. recorded 1,014,866 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -44.76%.

SOLO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SOLO stands at 0.10. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.09.

SOLO Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 28.00%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 59.98%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 26.96% and 24.22% respectively.