Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s current trading price is -23.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.03%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $8.60 and $12.72 The company’s shares, which are part of the Real Estate sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.3 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.1 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) currently stands at $9.73. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $9.675 after starting at $9.61. The stock’s lowest price was $9.365 before closing at $9.54.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $12.72 on 06/07/22 and a low of $8.60 for the same time frame on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.96B and boasts a workforce of 40 employees.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.99, with a change in price of -0.50. Similarly, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. recorded 2,148,836 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.94%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SHO stands at 0.45. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.33.

SHO Stock Stochastic Average

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 44.56%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 68.79%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 56.36% and 47.23%, respectively.

SHO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 0.67%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -12.78%. The price of SHO leaped by -0.26% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.46%.