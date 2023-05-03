PPL Corporation’s Mixed Bag: Up 7.51% in 6 Months, Up 2.55% in 30 Days

PPL Corporation (PPL) has a current stock price of $28.50. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $28.80 after opening at $28.75. The stock’s low for the day was $28.18, and it eventually closed at $28.77.

PPL Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $31.74 on 01/11/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $23.47 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of PPL Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. PPL Corporation’s current trading price is -10.21% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.46%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $23.47 and $31.74. The Utilities sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 4.53 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 5.37 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

PPL Corporation (PPL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.72% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 21.04B and boasts a workforce of 6527 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For PPL Corporation

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating PPL Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 28.53, with a change in price of -0.80. Similarly, PPL Corporation recorded 5,260,876 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.73%.

PPL Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PPL stands at 1.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.93.

PPL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of PPL Corporation over the last 50 days is at 83.51%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 68.90%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 79.15% and 80.60%, respectively.

PPL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price loss of -2.46% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 7.51%. The price of PPL fallen by 2.55% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.70%.