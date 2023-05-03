OCTO Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

The current stock price for Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) is $2.72. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $2.80 after opening at $2.08. It dipped to a low of $2.0129 before ultimately closing at $2.10.

52-week price history of OCTO Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Eightco Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -99.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 69.16%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $1.61 and $907.50. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.83 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.44 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -74.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.98M and boasts a workforce of 35 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.61, with a change in price of -10.50. Similarly, Eightco Holdings Inc. recorded 341,003 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -79.43%.

OCTO Stock Stochastic Average

Eightco Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 14.44%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 38.99%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 22.28% and 16.79%, respectively.

OCTO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -71.62% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -90.47%. Over the past 30 days, the price of OCTO has leaped by -34.62%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 20.35%.