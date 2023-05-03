NWG’s Stock Market Odyssey: A Year of Growth, Decline, and Resilience

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 0.31%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 23.66%. The price of NWG leaped by -1.82% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.70%.

Currently, the stock price of NatWest Group plc (NWG) is $6.48. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $6.60 after opening at $6.60. The stock touched a low of $6.41 before closing at $6.50.

NatWest Group plc’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $7.80 on 02/01/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $4.70 on 10/12/22.

52-week price history of NWG Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. NatWest Group plc’s current trading price is -16.87% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.73%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $4.70 and $7.80. The Financial sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 3.73 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.9 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

NatWest Group plc (NWG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 31.61B and boasts a workforce of 61000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for NatWest Group plc

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating NatWest Group plc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.89, with a change in price of +0.10. Similarly, NatWest Group plc recorded 1,615,257 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.57%.

NWG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NWG stands at 1.59. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.59.

NWG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of NatWest Group plc over the past 50 days is 27.27%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 11.48%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 10.73% and 34.25%, respectively, over the past 20 days.